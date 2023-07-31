Unidentified Miscreants Stab Assam Home Guard Jawan to Death in Kokrajhar

An Assam Home Guard jawan was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at Santinagar locality in Assam’s Kokrajhar District on Sunday night.
According to initial information received, the deceased jawan identified as Basudev Kisku was a resident of Gurubhasha Ravanghat village in Chirang district.
Basudev was deputed at Bengtal police station in Chirang.
Sources informed that the said home guard visited his hometown yesterday for a football game. An unidentified caller contacted him in the evening and requested him to meet them at Dablegaon of Amguri, Kokrajhar.
The body of the jawan was discovered on the roadside hours later, with severe injury marks on his body.
The deceased's family members claimed it was a pre-planned murder.
Meanwhile, the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam has warned to stage a democratic protest if the perpetrators are not apprehended within the next 24 hours.