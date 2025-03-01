"No More Roadblocks": Amit Shah Directs Unrestricted Movement in Manipur from March 8

In a decisive move to restore normalcy in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed authorities to ensure the unrestricted movement of people on all roads in the state from March 8, 2025. He also ordered strict action against any attempt to create obstructions, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to bringing lasting peace to the region.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Shah assessed the ground situation with key officials, including the Governor of Manipur, Union Home Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Chief, top Army officials, and heads of BSF, CRPF, and Assam Rifles. The discussion centered around security concerns, border fencing, and tackling drug-related issues in the state.

Shah emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Government of India remains fully committed to restoring peace in Manipur. He instructed that the fencing work at designated entry points along Manipur’s international border be expedited to curb infiltration and illegal activities.

In a firm stance against drug trafficking, he stressed the need to dismantle the entire drug trade network, making Manipur a drug-free state.

The meeting signals a renewed push for stability in the conflict-hit region, with the Centre taking concrete steps to ensure security, law enforcement, and infrastructure improvements in Manipur.

