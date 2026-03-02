UPPL Exodus Before Polls: Senior Leaders Resign, Likely to Join BPF

Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, cracks have begun to show within the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), as several of its senior leaders have stepped down and are poised to switch sides to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)

Among the most prominent faces to quit the UPPL is Kampa Borgoyary, a Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and a key figure in the party. Borgoyary, who also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the BTC Legislative Council representing the UPPL, tendered his resignation and is expected to formally join the Bodoland People's Front later in the day. Borgoyary had been one of the party’s prominent leaders in the region and played a visible role in its political functioning.

In his resignation letter addressed to UPPL president Pramod Boro, Borgoyary cited his “inability to continue active participation in the party’s activities” as the reason for stepping down. The letter, issued from Kokrajhar, struck a courteous tone. He thanked the party leadership and members for giving him the opportunity to serve as Vice President and described his time in the party as both enriching and humbling. He also expressed hope that the UPPL would continue to grow and work for the aspirations of the people under Boro’s leadership.

UPPL Vice President Maothi Brahma Hazowary has also resigned from the party. Adding to the setback, Central Secretary Afzal Khan stepped down from both his organisational post and primary membership of the UPPL.

Khan’s resignation letter, dated March 1, 2026, and addressed to Pramod Boro from Kokrajhar, echoed similar sentiments.

Sources within political circles suggest that Borgoyary, Hazowary and Khan are all set to join the BPF, indicating a strategic regrouping ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections. If confirmed, the move could significantly strengthen the BPF in the Bodoland region, where electoral equations often hinge on local leadership and grassroots networks.

The UPPL, which plays an important role in the ruling alliance in Assam and holds influence in the BTR, has not yet issued an official statement on the resignations.

