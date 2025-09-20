UPPL Pays Tribute to Assam’s Music Icon Zubeen Garg in Kokrajhar

The state of Assam remains in mourning following the sudden death of its beloved music legend, Zubeen Garg, in Singapore. On Saturday, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) organized a heartfelt tribute event in Kokrajhar, drawing leaders, party workers, and fans together to honor the legendary singer’s life and legacy.

The ceremony saw the presence of senior BTC chief Pramod Boro, Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary, and Joyanta Basumatary. Speaking at the event, Pramod Boro described Zubeen Garg’s passing as an irreplaceable loss for Assam and hailed him as a messenger of peace and love whose music resonated deeply with the people. He added that Zubeen’s songs not only touched hearts across Assam but also carried a message of harmony and unity across borders.

Senior Cabinet Minister UG Brahma, present at the event, referred to Zubeen as a legend, emphasizing that his music had the rare power to capture the hearts of all listeners. Brahma noted that Zubeen’s songs inspired millions, offering both joy and strength, making him one of Assam’s most cherished cultural icons.

Pramod Boro, who personally knew Zubeen, described the singer as someone adored by people from every corner of the state. He further revealed that the Bodoland Territorial Council government plans to take special initiatives in the coming days to honor Zubeen Garg’s legacy.