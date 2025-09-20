BTR CEM Pramod Boro Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The sudden demise of Assam’s music icon and cultural legend Zubeen Garg has left the entire state in mourning, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is no exception. United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro expressed profound grief at the loss, offering condolences on behalf of himself and the people of BTR.

Amid the ongoing political tension surrounding the upcoming BTR elections,At the close of campaigning, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro expressed deep grief over the loss.

At the closing of the campaingning he stated, “Zubeen Garg was not just an emotion for the Assamese people, he was the heartthrob of every tribe and caste of the state. His contribution to Assam and its people is irreplaceable. This is a big loss for the state, and the void left behind can never be filled,” he said.

Boro added that Garg’s legacy would remain immortal in the hearts of the people of BTR, who held him in deep affection.

During his election outreach, Boro also visited elderly citizens, seeking their blessings and listening to their perspectives. Emphasizing the importance of intergenerational bonds, he said, “Our senior citizens have always bridged the gap between generations. Their wisdom, coupled with the energy of youth, will continue to guide us in building a better future.”

ALSO READ: Zubeen Garg Remembered by AJYCP; Proposal for Full-Body Statue Raised