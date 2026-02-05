Assam Polls: UPPL to Fight All Bodoland Seats, Keeps Alliance Door Open

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro has announced that his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections across all constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region, along with a few seats outside the region.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Boro said the decision was driven by strong public sentiment in favour of UPPL entering the electoral race.

“There is a clear feeling among the people that UPPL should fight the Assembly elections. Keeping that in mind, we have decided to contest all seats in Bodoland and some beyond it,” he said.

At the same time, Boro made it clear that the party has not shut the door on potential alliances. He said UPPL remains open to alliances and is holding discussions with several parties, including the ruling BJP. “We are flexible. Talks are ongoing, and if needed, we are also prepared to contest on our own,” he added.

UPPL is currently aligned with the BJP at both the state and national levels, and Boro said this arrangement continues at least until the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force. He also hinted that conversations are underway with other political groups as well.

Assam is expected to go to the polls later this year, with the BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aiming to retain power, while the Congress gears up for a tough contest.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress has begun preparations of its own. On February 3, the party approved the formation of the State Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), appointing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as its chairman.

The decision was communicated by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who said the committee has been constituted with immediate effect. The panel includes several senior Congress leaders from Assam, while heads of party frontal organisations and department chairpersons will serve as special invitees.

Also Read: UPPL Leaders Meet Amit Shah, Push for Complete Execution of 2020 Bodo Accord