Assam CM Holds High-Level Meeting with BTC Govt on Budget, Development Issues

A crucial meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati this evening. The meeting, described as significant for the administrative and financial roadmap of the BTC, was attended by all Executive Members (EMs) of the council along with senior officers.

According to official inputs, the discussions centred around the interim budget of the BTC, along with a series of important governance and development-related issues. The financial position of the council and mechanisms for budget implementation were also thoroughly reviewed.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Durga Das Boro said that the primary agenda was to examine where the allocated funds for the BTC are currently placed and how they will be released for utilisation.

He stated, “The meeting focused on the BTC budget—where the budgetary funds are located and how they will be disbursed. These matters were discussed in detail.”

Boro further informed that promises made before the last BTC elections were also reviewed, and their current status was examined by both sides.

A key topic during the discussion was tax sharing between the Assam Government and the BTC. The BTC leadership highlighted that a fair tax-sharing model is essential for accelerating development in the council area.

In addition, the meeting also brought up the matter of bills submitted by the previous BTC government to the state government. Boro revealed that a discussion was held on whether the bills sent by the ex-BTC chief Pramod Boro-led council, to the state government were acceptable as per government norms.

In a major financial development, it has been decided that the current BTC government will submit an additional budget to the state government before November 25. Durga Das Boro explained that the proposed budget could be as high as ₹1,500 crore or even ₹3,000 crore, depending on the final calculations.

“This is entirely a government-to-government discussion,” Boro said, making it clear that the matter will be settled through official procedures between Dispur and Kokrajhar.

Along with budgetary concerns, development issues of the BTC region were also discussed in the meeting. Boro confirmed that future development strategies and implementation of ongoing projects were taken up in the discussion.

