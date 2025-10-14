Subscribe

0

Bodoland Assam

Who’s Who in the New BTC Cabinet: Department-Wise Allocation

For the first time in BTC history, two women — Moonmoon Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed — have been included in the Executive Council, marking a milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in the autonomous region’s governance.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Who’s Who in the New BTC Cabinet: Department-Wise Allocation

The oath of office was administered by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has formally announced the allocation of portfolios among its newly appointed executive members. The oath-taking ceremony for the 12-member council was held on Tuesday at the BTC Secretariat auditorium in Bodofa Nagar, Kokrajhar, marking the induction of the fifth Executive Council of the BTC.

The portfolios have been distributed as follows:

  • Rihon Daimary — Agriculture

  • Mrityunjoy Narzary — Transport

  • Rabiram Narzary — Education

  • Moonmoon Brahma — Urban Development

  • Derhasot Basumatary — Health

  • Prakash Basumatary — Social Welfare

  • Paniram Brahma — Forest

  • Dhiraj Borgoyary — Mining

  • Begum Akhtara Ahmed — Public Health

  • Augustus Tigga — Animal Husbandry

  • Ganesh Kachary — Water Resources

  • Lwmsrao Daimary — Revenue

  • Fresh Mushahary — Fisheries

It has been clarified that all remaining departments not specifically allotted to other executive members will be managed by BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary.

The oath of office was administered by Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam. State Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah attended as the chief guest, along with several senior officials and dignitaries.

For the first time in BTC history, two women — Moonmoon Brahma and Begum Akhtara Ahmed — have been included in the Executive Council, marking a milestone in promoting gender inclusivity in the autonomous region’s governance.

BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary, BTC Legislative Assembly Speaker Tridip Daimary, and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

The council has been formed by the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the BTC elections, securing 28 seats and establishing a clear majority to form the government.

Also Read: Oath-Taking Ceremony of 12 New BTC Executive Members Held in Kokrajhar

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) BTC Hagrama Mohilary