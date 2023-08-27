Body of Assam Man Found in Train Toilet While Returning Home From Bangalore

A man from Assam, who worked as a mason in a ply factory in Bangalore, was found dead in a train toilet, sparking suspicion of foul play.
The man, identified as Biman Chutiya (45), was returning home to Khanikar village under Amguri police station in Sivasagar district after a long gap.
According to his family, Chutiya had mistakenly reached Delhi instead of Guwahati on Wednesday and was helped by some kind-hearted person to board a Guwahati-bound train on Friday.
He had spoken to his wife over the phone from Ghaziabad station around 11 pm on Friday and also handed over the phone to a stranger who assured her of his safety.
However, later that night, the Amguri police informed the family that Chutiya’s body was found in the toilet of the train at Malda station. The railway police claimed that Chutiya had committed suicide inside the toilet and informed the Sivasagar district superintendent of police about it.
But the family has alleged that Chutiya was murdered as there were injury marks on his body. They have demanded a proper investigation into the matter and justice for their kin. They have also appealed to the Chief Minister to help them bring back the body, which is still lying at Malda.