Body Of Assam Man Missing Organs Found In Andhra Pradesh

In a disheartening incident, a youth from Assam was found dead in Andhra Pradesh, officials informed on Thursday.

A resident of Geleki village near Kaziranga in the Golaghat district of Assam, the deceased was identified as Dipul Kalita.

The incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada, officials informed.

Police said that the body of the deceased was found in badly ravaged condition and missing some parts. They suspect that the victim was trapped by human organ traffickers.

According to reports, the body was missing its eyes and kidney, which police suspect, was taken by organ traffickers.

It may be noted that victim, Kalita had travelled to Andhra Pradesh on August 10.