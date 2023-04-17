Bogamati: A beautiful location on the Indo-Bhutan Border in Assam

Things to do in Bogamati

Tourists can visit Bogamati for various reasons, like exploring the beautiful Buddha Temple or participating in activities such as rafting, zip-lining, trekking, motorbike and bicycle riding, and racing. Visitors can also take a short trip to the nearby Barnadi Sanctuary, home to a rich variety of flora and fauna

One can trek to the golden Buddha statue on the nearby hill, built by the Assam Government as a symbol of peace and to strengthen ties with neighboring Bhutan. Additionally, visitors can drive through the shallow river water to Bhutan to enjoy local delicacies. However, it's crucial to note that the entry gate to Bhutan closes by 4.30 P.M.

There are also plenty of attractions to see around Bogamati. The Manas National Park, a key tourist destination in Assam, is the most well-known attraction in Baksa. The park houses various species of animals and plants, making it a haven for nature lovers.

Additionally, the park is a paradise for bird lovers, as many migrating species stop by here in the winter. Visitors can also visit Moina Pukhuri, a hiking destination, and hike across the rocky hills, providing an unforgettable experience. Another popular tourist spot in the Baksa area is Manas Soushi Khongkhor, an eco-tourism area with a nearby river and breathtaking views of the hills.