Bogamati: A beautiful location on the Indo-Bhutan Border in Assam

Bogamati, located entirely in the Baksa district, is located on the Indo-Bhutan border, in the Tamulpur district of Assam. The area is densely forested, making it a popular picnic spot for both locals and visitors. Bogamati's allure stems from its location at the mouth of the Barnadi River, which offers visitors breathtaking views of the Bhutan Hills.
Bogamati is well-connected to neighboring towns like Tamulpur, Udalguri, Rangia, Guwahati - the capital city of Assam, and the neighboring country of Bhutan. Furthermore, the proposed medical college in Tamulpur will only be a few kilometers away from Bogamati, making it an excellent location to visit for medical students and staff.
Tourists can visit Bogamati for various reasons, like exploring the beautiful Buddha Temple or participating in activities such as rafting, zip-lining, trekking, motorbike and bicycle riding, and racing. Visitors can also take a short trip to the nearby Barnadi Sanctuary, home to a rich variety of flora and fauna
One can trek to the golden Buddha statue on the nearby hill, built by the Assam Government as a symbol of peace and to strengthen ties with neighboring Bhutan. Additionally, visitors can drive through the shallow river water to Bhutan to enjoy local delicacies. However, it's crucial to note that the entry gate to Bhutan closes by 4.30 P.M.
There are also plenty of attractions to see around Bogamati. The Manas National Park, a key tourist destination in Assam, is the most well-known attraction in Baksa. The park houses various species of animals and plants, making it a haven for nature lovers.
Additionally, the park is a paradise for bird lovers, as many migrating species stop by here in the winter. Visitors can also visit Moina Pukhuri, a hiking destination, and hike across the rocky hills, providing an unforgettable experience. Another popular tourist spot in the Baksa area is Manas Soushi Khongkhor, an eco-tourism area with a nearby river and breathtaking views of the hills.
For a comfortable visit, visitors are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear and pack an extra set of clothing, towels, a waterproof bag, basic medications, and a first aid kit. While Bogamati is relatively safe, visitors should exercise extra caution as the area is known to have wild elephants. Don't forget to bring a camera to capture the picturesque scenery.
While January and December are popular due to the vacation season, November and February offer a more serene and tranquil atmosphere.
Located at NC Sukla Bagan, Assam 781368, India, the nearest railway station to Bogamati is Khoirabari, which is 35.2 km away. However, the major city and railway station is Guwahati, approximately 91 km away, which takes about 2 and a half hours to reach. Guwahati Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is the nearest airport.
The route to Bogamati is quite captivating, making it best to take a cab or taxi service from Guwahati. Direct public buses are also available from Guwahati to Tamulpur, followed by a rented cab to the Bogamati picnic spot. However, it can be challenging to manage public transportation on the return trip, so renting a car is recommended when traveling to Bogamati.