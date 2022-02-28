Bokakhat: Tree Falls On School Building Injuring 10
At least 10 students sustained injuries as a tree fell on students inside a school in the Bokakhat area of Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.
The incident took place at Borpak Nagabali Lower Primary School at Bokakhat.
A man was reportedly cutting down a tree inside his residential area which fell on the roof of the school building beside and went through injuring the students inside.
The students who were injured were immediately admitted to a hospital. Five of them were shifted to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for better treatment, a teacher from the school informed ruing the unfortunate incident.
The teacher said, “When I was busy teaching the students of Class 3 and 4, a tree fell inside the school building. Five students have sustained severe injuries. The owner of the house didn't inform us that they would be cutting the tree.”
“Two classrooms have been damaged in the incident. The owner of the house had donated land to the school,” the teacher further informed.
Local police from the Kamargaon police station, Golaghat primary education department’s education officer Rudra Saikia, and officials from Numaligarh forest department rushed to the spot following the incident to take stock of the situation.