Bokakhat: Tree Falls On School Building Injuring 10

At least 10 students sustained injuries as a tree fell on students inside a school in the Bokakhat area of Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

The incident took place at Borpak Nagabali Lower Primary School at Bokakhat.

A man was reportedly cutting down a tree inside his residential area which fell on the roof of the school building beside and went through injuring the students inside.

The students who were injured were immediately admitted to a hospital. Five of them were shifted to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for better treatment, a teacher from the school informed ruing the unfortunate incident.