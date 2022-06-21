Sonu Nigam Contributes Rs 5 Lakhs to Assam Flood Relief

Popular bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the CM relief fund for the flood-affected people of Assam.
This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account.
CM Sarma tweeted, “Empathising with the flood-affected people of Assam, renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam contributed ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance to our relief and rehabilitation measures. My deep gratitude to him for his concern and act of benevolence.”
Earlier, bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty contributed Rs 5 lakhs each to the CM relief fund last week. On the other hand music producer Bhushan Kumar also donated Rs 11 lakhs for the flood-affected people of Assam on Monday.