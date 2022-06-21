Assam

Sonu Nigam Contributes Rs 5 Lakhs to Assam Flood Relief

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account.
Sonu Nigam Contributes Rs 5 Lakhs to Assam Flood Relief
Singer Sonu Nigam | file image
Pratidin Time

Popular bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the CM relief fund for the flood-affected people of Assam.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account.

CM Sarma tweeted, “Empathising with the flood-affected people of Assam, renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam contributed ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance to our relief and rehabilitation measures. My deep gratitude to him for his concern and act of benevolence.”

Earlier, bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty contributed Rs 5 lakhs each to the CM relief fund last week. On the other hand music producer Bhushan Kumar also donated Rs 11 lakhs for the flood-affected people of Assam on Monday.

Also Read
NFR Cancels More Trains Due to Agitations, Floods
Assam floods
Donation
Sonu Nigam
Flood Relief

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com