Sonu Nigam Contributes Rs 5 Lakhs to Assam Flood Relief

Popular bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the CM relief fund for the flood-affected people of Assam.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account.

CM Sarma tweeted, “Empathising with the flood-affected people of Assam, renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam contributed ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance to our relief and rehabilitation measures. My deep gratitude to him for his concern and act of benevolence.”