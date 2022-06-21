NFR Cancels More Trains Due to Agitations, Floods

In view of large scale agitations leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway in Bihar and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood induced breaches in Chaparmukh – Senchoa section of Lumding division in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to cancel few more trains until further notice.

The 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, 05504 Mairabari – Guwahati Passenger special, 07530 Silghat Town – Guwahati DEMU special on June 22 has been cancelled. Along with this, 15621 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Express on June 23 has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the NFR has also decided to run a one way special train from Guwahati to Ledo for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 05603 Guwahati - Ledo special will leave from Guwahati at 23:30 hours on June 21 and will reach Ledo at 13:25 hours on June 22. The train will run via Chaparmukh Jn, Lumding Jn, Furkating Jn, Simaluguri Jn,Tinsukia Jn and Makum Jn. The train will have AC- 3 tier, AC – 2 tier, sleeper class and general second class accommodation along with luggage cum brake vans.