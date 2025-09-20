Bollywood Stars and Music Icons Mourn Zubeen Garg’s Sudden Demise

Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise marks the end of an era in the music and cultural landscape of Northeast India. For millions, his songs were more than just melodies—they were emotions, a bridge connecting people to their roots and identity. Tributes have begun pouring in from fans, fellow artists, and political leaders, all expressing their grief over this heartbreaking loss.

The world of Indian music and cinema is mourning the sudden passing of the legendary Assamese singer, whose departure has left fans and colleagues alike in shock. The news, which emerged late yesterday, sent ripples through the entertainment industry, prompting heartfelt reactions from Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Renowned actors and musicians took to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to Garg, highlighting not only his immense talent but also his warm and inspiring personality.

Vishal Dadlani expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! Zubeen Garg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam.”

Composer Pritam, who collaborated with Zubeen on the chartbuster “Ya Ali” from Gangster, called the news “terrible and saddest,” offering his condolences to the singer’s wife, Garima, and family. “Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Assamese singer-composer Papon shared a monochromatic photograph of Zubeen, stating, “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”

Vishal Mishra posted an old photo of Zubeen, writing, “Zubeen Da, like everyone else, I loved your voice & connected to it so much! Left us all too soon.” Armaan Malik also expressed his grief, tweeting, “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.”

Veteran actor Adil Hussain shared his devastation, stating, “Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg's sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad… His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary. He will live amongst us through his songs. Dear Zubeen, I remember you with lots of love and fondness. May his singing soul rest in peace and God bless his soul. Goodbye, Zubeen… Until we meet on the other side. Keep singing with your beautiful voice and make God’s happy.”

T-Series also joined in mourning the singer, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “We mourn the loss of a musical legend, #ZubeenGarg. You will forever live in our hearts. #RestInPeaceZubeenGarg.”

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but a cultural icon whose music transcended regional boundaries, touching the hearts of millions across India. His legacy, built over decades of soulful music, cinematic contributions, and philanthropic efforts, will continue to inspire generations. As the nation mourns his loss, the overwhelming outpouring of grief and tribute reflects the profound impact he had on Indian music and culture.