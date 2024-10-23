Bongaigaon Bypoll: Sailen Sarkar Declares 'Kurukshetra War' Against AGP

Former AGP leader Sailen Sarkar has submitted his nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Bongaigaon by-election. Sarkar's move follows his resignation from the position of district secretary of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in protest against the party's decision to field Diptimoyee Choudhury, the wife of Barpeta MP and former Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury.
Sarkar's decision to enter the race signals a rebellion within the AGP, and he has made it clear that his primary objective is to defeat Diptimoyee Choudhury.
"I will work to ensure her defeat," Sarkar stated firmly during his nomination filing. He also revealed that he is well aware of Phani Bhusan Choudhury’s campaign strategies, adding, "I know his tactics, and I’m ready to counter them."
In a dramatic comparison, Sarkar likened the upcoming electoral battle to the "Kurukshetra war," positioning himself as part of the Pandava side in a righteous fight for victory. His determination and bold rhetoric suggest that the by-election will be fiercely contested, creating a major challenge for the ruling party's candidate.
Amid this political upheaval, the AGP on 21 October officially announced Diptimoyee Choudhury as its candidate for the Bongaigaon by-election. Although initially reluctant due to family responsibilities, Diptimoyee Choudhury accepted the nomination.
"We did not personally insist on getting the ticket. I have household responsibilities and didn’t want to take on everything, but I couldn’t refuse the request of the people," she explained in a statement.
The nomination of Diptimoyee Choudhury triggered the resignation of 36 party leaders, including the district president and secretary, in protest.
The Bongaigaon constituency is one of five set for by-elections on November 13, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.
As public and political pressure mounts, the AGP is navigating a turbulent path leading into the elections, while Sailen Sarkar’s independent candidacy introduces a significant twist to the political dynamics in the region.