AGP Nominates Diptimoyee Choudhury for Bongaigaon Bypoll Amid Internal Strife

Amid ongoing controversy and internal challenges, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has officially declared Diptimoyee Choudhury as its candidate for the upcoming Bongaigaon by-election.
Diptimoyee Choudhury, wife of Barpeta MP and former Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury, has accepted the nomination despite earlier reluctance due to family responsibilities.
In a statement, she explained, "We have not personally insisted on getting the ticket. I have the responsibility of the house, and that’s why I didn’t want to oversee everything. Despite this, I could not refuse the request of the people."
The announcement comes at a crucial time, with public and political pressure influencing AGP's strategy for the election. The Bongaigaon constituency, a long-standing AGP stronghold since 1985, is one of the five constituencies set for by-polls on November 13, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in deference to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner, has opted not to contest the Bongaigaon seat, leaving AGP to defend its traditional territory.
However, the path to the by-polls has not been smooth for the AGP. The party is currently facing internal strife, with the resignation of 36 party leaders, including the district president and secretary, in protest against the potential candidacy of Diptimoyee Choudhury.
In response, the AGP swiftly restructured its Bongaigaon district working committee, appointing Ashok Deb as the new district president and Palash Shastri as the general secretary, in an effort to stabilize the party ahead of the elections.
As tensions rise within the AGP ranks, the party remains focused on retaining the Bongaigaon seat in what is shaping up to be a critical by-election.