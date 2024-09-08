Bongaigaon DTO Arrested in Connection to Fake Vehicle Registration Scam

The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Bongaigaon have been arrested following accusations of issuing fraudulent vehicle permits.
The arrest of the DTO identified as Deepak Patowary is linked to an ongoing investigation into over 400 cases of fake vehicle registrations.
As per sources, the police launched search operations at Patowary’s residences in Guwahati's Rehabari and Ulubari following the allegations against him.
It has come to light that the corruption took place during his tenure as DTO in Chirang.
The investigation has also implicated a dealing assistant who allegedly collaborated with Patowary. Together, they are accused of approving online permits for vehicles using fraudulent documentation.
Patowary had previously filed a report to the department concerning these allegations, but the issue persisted, resulting in the recent action taken by the police.