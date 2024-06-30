Victim's Wife Among 6 Arrested in Bongaigaon Gaon Panchayat Secretary Murder

In a big breakthrough in the murder of Gaon Panchayat Secretary in Assam's Bongaigaon, the district police have arrested a total of six persons including the wife of the deceased.
This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in a post on platform ‘X’ on Sunday.
GP Singh also said that vehicles, including a motorcycle and the weapon used in crime have been recovered. He also lauded the Bongaigaon Police for the success.
“Reference recent murder of GP Secretary Sri Chandra Das in Bongaingaon - Total six persons have been arrested so far including the wife of the deceased Secretary. The vehicles, including motorcycle & the weapon used in crime have been recovered. Compliments to the @bongaigaonpolic led by SP for successful detection,” the post read.
It may be mentioned that on June 26, armed assailants shot and killed the Gaon Panchayat secretary Chandrakanta Das, while he was returning home from work. As per reports, on his way home, Das had stopped his car at a tea stall in the Kashidoba village. The miscreants arrived on a two-wheeler, stopped before him and fired from point-blank range killing him on the spot.