Bongaigaon Refinery Signs MoU With Chirang and Kokrajhar District to support TB Patients

Bongaigaon Refinery signs MoU with Chirang, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar district administration to provide nutritional support to 750 TB patients which accounts for 250 TB patients in each districts Chirang, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar of Assam for a period of 12 months.

TB Mukt Bharat by 2025 is an ambitious National Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). At the same time, the Government of India aims to achieve the goal of “TB Mukt Bharat by 2025” and appeal for nutritional support to TB patients.

Nutritional support will be provided in the form of food baskets to the identified TB patients by each District TB officer and IOCL, BGR will provide the fund. For this noble work, Bongaigaon Refinery has signed the MoU with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of each district to ensure that the benefit is reached to the needy people.

In a bid to make the rural women of Kokrajhar self-reliant, MoU has been inked with the district administration of Kokrajhar. This is solely for the construction of 250 mushroom production sheds for women Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The MoU is in coordination with the “One District One Product (ODOP) vision of the Prime Minister of India. Mushrooms have also been identified as a viable livelihood option, thereby empowering the women of the district. Mushroom farming will give the rural women of Kokrajhar a financial boost and help them become self-reliant.

250 SHGs of the Kokrajhar district will be provided with mushroom production shed for the cultivation of mushrooms and training will be given by district administration for mushroom products of long shelf-life as a viable livelihood option.

On February 15, Subhram Aditya Bora, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kokrajhar signed the MoU on behalf of Kokrajhar district. Musukha Boro DGM (Security) had signed on behalf of IOCL in presence of Varnali Deka, Deputy Commissioner Kokrajhar, N K Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head and other senior officials of Bongaigaon Refinery.