Bongaigaon Set for State’s Largest Eviction Drive in Jogighopa Post-Bhogali Bihu

The state’s largest eviction drive is set to begin in Jogighopa, Bongaigaon district, following an announcement by Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass. The district administration has already swung into action to enforce the move.

According to officials, the operation is scheduled to commence after Bhogali Bihu, with survey work ongoing day and night under the supervision of the Boitamari Revenue Circle Officer. Notices have already been issued to residents in the encroached villages, including Koreya Pahar and Bharalkundi, alerting them about the impending eviction.

The administration has fixed January 23 as the final deadline for compliance. The notice has created a state of panic among those living in the affected areas, many of whom have been residing on the land illegally for 30–40 years, often after losing their property to erosion.

Officials said the drive aims to reclaim government land that has been encroached upon for decades, though it has left local residents anxious and concerned about their future.

