Bongaigaon: Worker Dies at Office After Iron Gate Falls on Him

A tragic incident was reported in the Kakaragaon Gaon Panchayat, in Bongaigaon wherein a worker died while working at the entrance of the office as the Iron Gate fell on his body.

The deceased was identified as Nabin Chandra Dey, who was working as a paint worker in the office. All the chaos and mishaps created a very tense situation at the office. He was later rushed to the hospital after the accident, but died on the way.

This sudden accident created a lot of chaos among the workers of the office, wherein they questioned the safety of the workers at office. The authority is now being questioned regarding the matter and is ensuring maximum protection for the same.