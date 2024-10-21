BJP Faces Rebellion in Assam's Dholai; Over 300 Members Resign
A rebellion has emerged within the BJP in Dholai following the announcement of its candidate for the by-election to the Dholai assembly constituency in Cachar district. The dissent began after the resignation of Cachar district BJP vice president Amiya Kanti Das, who was denied a ticket.
In protest against the party's decision, over 300 BJP leaders and workers have quit the party in Dholai. This mass resignation comes after a faction of BJP leaders and workers stepped down from their positions, aligning with Amiya Kanti Das, a key contender for the ticket and vice-president of the BJP's Cachar district committee. The discontent stems from the BJP's decision to field outsider Nihar Ranjan Das instead of supporting Amiya Kanti Das.
The resignations took place during a meeting held at Dholai New Market, attended by Amiya Kanti Das. Not only did they resign, but a group of BJP workers is also prepared to challenge the BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das and MP Parimal Suklabaidya by endorsing Amiya Kanti Das as an independent candidate.
At the meeting, ticket-denied Amiya Kanti Das accused MP Parimal Suklabaidya of choosing a "puppet" candidate to control, stating, "He can dance." Furthermore, he made a provocative claim during a public meeting, asserting that Dholai BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das resides in Silchar, despite his parents still living in Bangladesh.
Amiya Kanti Das strongly criticized former Dholai MLA and current Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, announcing his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Dholai bypoll.