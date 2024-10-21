BJP Faces Rebellion in Assam's Dholai; Over 300 Members Resign

In protest against the party's decision, over 300 BJP leaders and workers have quit the party in Dholai. This mass resignation comes after a faction of BJP leaders and workers stepped down from their positions, aligning with Amiya Kanti Das, a key contender for the ticket and vice-president of the BJP's Cachar district committee. The discontent stems from the BJP's decision to field outsider Nihar Ranjan Das instead of supporting Amiya Kanti Das.