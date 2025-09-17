Assam: Bijni Youth Dies After Coming in Contact with Live Wire in Paddy Field

A 39-year-old fisherman from Bijni, Chirang district, was electrocuted on Tuesday night in Bongaigaon's Daukijhar locality after he came into contact with an illegally set-up electric wire.
Victim Zahirul Islam of Kawatika village had ventured out fishing into the paddy fields of South Daukijhar with three friends — Zahidul Islam of West Gerukabari, and Rasidul Islam and Safiqul Islam from Kawatika.
Locals said that a family had illegally installed electric wires over a paddy field close to Gyan Chaki Primary School. Zahirul touched the live wire by accident and was left seriously injured. He was instantly taken to a private hospital in Bongaigaon, where doctors declared him dead.
The reason behind installing the illegal electric trap is still unknown. The family that allegedly installed the wiring has hidden themselves after the incident.
Police have opened an investigation into the issue.
