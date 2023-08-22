Assam: Clever Thief Gets Rid Of Handcuffs, Jumps Police Custody

A suspected thief allegedly jumped police custody while being taken to a hospital in Assam’s Bongaigain district, leaving the authorities in a baffle.
The accused thief, identified as Bapi Sheikh, was arrested on charges of cow smuggling on Monday night.
He was taken to Bongaigain Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning as part of routine medical checkup. However, the thief managed to slip passed the on-duty cops at the hospital and became traceless.
Sources said that the thief somehow was able to remove the handcuff, making his escape easier.
The police, upon realizing that the thief made a lucky escape, launched a manhunt to nab him, however, there has been no luck at the time of the filing this report.
Earlier this year, a notorious two-wheeler thief, Shibu Kumar, was handed over to Bharalumukh Police in Guwahati by his own family members after he had escaped from police custody.
Shibu Kumar, a notorious two-wheeler thief who has been named in several incidents of theft across Guwahati, was apprehended by Bharalumukh Police.
However, while being taken for routine medical examination, he managed to escape police custody, even with handcuffs on.
According to reports, Shibu Kumar is a resident of Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati. Following his escape last night, he had fled to his home.
Later, his family reportedly handed Kumar over to the police bringing the manhunt to a close.