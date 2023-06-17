Assam Guv Designates CID as Single Nodal Agency for National Cyber Crime

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has been designated as Single Nodal Agency (SNA) for the implementation of the scheme for the National Cyber Crime Helpline Number in the state.
According to an order issued by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, CID has been given the responsibility of SNA for the implementation of the scheme for National Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 in the state.
The order further stated Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime-II, CID, Assam has been given the charge of Nodal Officer for implementation of the scheme for the helpline number and to operate SNA Account got utilization of fund.
“The Governor of Assam is pleased to designate Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam as Single Nodal Agency (SNA) for implementation of the Scheme for National Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 in the State of Assam,” the order reads.
“Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime-II, CID, Assam is declared as the Nodal Officer for implementation of the Scheme for National Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 in the State of Assam and to operate SNA Account for utilization of fund,” it added.
It may be mentioned that last month, CID of Assam in two separate operations had frozen Rs. 8,15,743 stolen by cyber fraudsters.
A senior official said that an individual named Tapas Gupta reported to helpline number 1930 that he received an email regarding the claim of rewards. However, after opening the link provided by the cyber fraud, Rs. 37,469 was siphoned off from his State Bank of India (SBI) account. The CID was able to trace and freeze the amount after taking quick measures.
While in separate incident, Rs 7,78,274 was siphoned off from the bank account of a person identified as Mehboob Hasan Ahmed. The money was siphoned off on the pretext of offering an online job. The CID traced and freezed the entire amount of money.
Meanwhile, the CID appealed people to be alert and not fall prey to cyber crimes. They had also requested people not to share any OTP, CVV, PIN or password to any strangers and not to click any unknown links received through email, SMS and WhatsApp.