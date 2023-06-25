Assam: Jogighopa Locals Allege Scam in JJM Scheme
The locals alleged a huge scam in the name of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam’s Jogighopa on Sunday after an under-construction wall collapsed.
The wall that was being constructed for the supply of water facility in the area under Jal Jeevan Mission collapsed. After noticing the incident, the locals alleged scam adding that poor quality of sand, stones and cement were used for the construction.
Allegations were made against the contractor of embezzling lakhs of rupees that was allotted for the construction.
The incident of the collapse of the wall has raised concerns among the residents.
It may be mentioned that Jal Jeevan Mission is a scheme envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India. The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rain water harvesting.