Assam: JJM Worker Dies of Electrocution, 3 Others Injured

At least one worker of Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme was electrocuted to death and three others sustained injuries in Assam’s Sivasagar district, as per reports emerged on Monday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Lakwa where the workers were working on a water tank of JJM.

The deceased has been identified as Deep Dihingia, a resident of Lepetkata.

Meanwhile, the three injured have been identified as Dilip Chutia, Bakul Rabha and Padma Chutia who were admitted to Brahmaputra Nursing Home in Moran.

The family of the deceased lodged a complaint at Moran Police Station.

Last month, a man was killed and another sustained serious burn injuries in an electrocution incident that occurred at Mukalmua under Nalbari district.

According to information, the incident occurred when the duo was installing a hand-pump in their neighbourhood at No 3 Barbala area.

It was however unclear as to how the electricity ran through the hand-pump, source said.

The deceased was identified as one Sukur Ali.

Meanwhile, the injured person namely Fulbar Ali was admitted to a nearby hospital with serious burn injuries on his body.