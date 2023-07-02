Assam: Man Accused Of Killing Friend For Money In Jogighopa

A person has been accused of murdering his own friend for money in Assam’s Jogighopa, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, Sahinur Islam, the accused, murdered his friend Noushad Ali after the two had gone out together on June 30.
According to the information received, both friends had gone out on Friday to purchase a car. However, Noushad Ali was reported missing after he did not return since that day. Moreover, the accused Sahinur was also nowhere to be found.
Then on Saturday, July 1, the body of Noushad Ali surfaced. The body was recovered near the bridge over the Aie River in Bongaigaon’s Borghola Kahibari.
It has come to the fore that having committed the murder, Sahinur was absconding. However, he was arrested today by Jogighopa police.
Earlier today a shocking incident shook Assam’s Sonapur as a 16-year-old girl fell victim to rape and murder.
The accused, Bablu Tumung, allegedly committed the heinous act and disposed of the young woman's body in the Digaru River.
The tragic discovery of the victim's body in the river on Friday intensified the distressing situation.
According to sources, the young woman had been reported missing since June 28.
The authorities swiftly took action and apprehended the accused Bablu Tumung. This horrific incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and protection of young individuals in our society.