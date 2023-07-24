Assam: Man Held For Raping Minor House Help In Jogighopa

A person was arrested on serious charges of allegedly raping a minor house help in Assam’s Jogighopa, reports emerged on Monday.
As per initial inputs, the incident took place last night at Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.
According to officials, the heinous act was committed by one Yusuf Ali.
He had reportedly gone to visit his in-laws where he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused a minor girl working as the house help there.
After being informed, the local police reached the scene and arrested the accused. Further investigations into the serious allegations have been initiated, informed officials.
Earlier this year, a lower court in Assam’s Golaghat district sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on June 24 for raping a minor girl.
The POCSO Court in Golaghat sentenced the man, identified as Biswajit Bakti, after he was found guilty of raping a four-year-old minor girl.
The incident was reported in 2020 when the culprit raped a minor girl. Based on the accounts of seven witnesses, the court awarded him 20 years in jail.
In March this year, one person was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for sexual assault on his stepdaughter. The incident was reported from Sonapur in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.
The accused was identified as Raju Kishan alias Mangra. As per sources, Raju Kishan was arrested by the Sonapur Police in 2019. A special court had sentenced Raju to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.
In addition to this, the District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) of Kamrup asked Raju to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the minor girl.