Assam: 60-Year-Old Milk Seller Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Dibrugarh

A 60-year-old elderly man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as one Dhiren Dutta alias ‘Bata’, allegedly raped the 13-year-old minor girl while she was alone at her house.
The incident was reported from Lakhinagar area in the district wherein the accused man, who works as a milk seller, reached the house on the pretext of selling milk and raped the minor girl, taking advantage of the fact that she was alone in the house.
Following the incident, local police were informed and the accused malefactor was swiftly taken into custody.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against him, police said.
Earlier this month, a man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 16-year-old minor girl in Assam’s Sonapur. The accused, Bablu Tumung, allegedly committed the heinous act and disposed of the young woman's body in the Digaru River.
According to sources, the young woman had been reported missing since June 28. The authorities swiftly took action and apprehended the accused Bablu Tumung. This horrific incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and protection of young individuals in our society.