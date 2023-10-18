Assam: Manikpur BDO Suspended Over Alleged Irregularities in PMAY-G

The suspension order was issued by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department under the Government of Assam on October 17 as per provision of Rule 6(1) of the Assam Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, pending drawal of departmental proceeding against her after a thorough investigation unfolded several discrepancies and irregularities in the allocation and construction of houses under the scheme during the tenure of Manjushri Ghosh as BDO.