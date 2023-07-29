Assam Police Will Become One of the Top Ten Police Forces Due to Ongoing Reforms: CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that by 2026, Assam Police to become one of the top 10 Police Forces due to its sustained reforms.
Addressing the media on the second day of the 4th SPs Conference in Bongaigaon today, CM Sarma said, “400 crime scene officers to be appointed, 250 Patrolling Stations will be upgraded into Police Stations and Forensic Laboratories to be set up in Silchar, Dibrugarh and Bongaigaon.”
The chief minister also informed that all police outposts in Assam to be upgraded to “Thana”.
To streamline operations, all auxiliary units will be integrated to come under Assam police headquarter, while, Home Guards and Civil Defence will be brought under the ambit of DGP, Assam Police CM Sarma said.
Assam Police will also set up Police Canteens and Police Schools in every district on lines of Army Canteens and School. Wives of Police personnel will be involved in this endeavour of setting up model schools.
For empowering the police forces, the Chief Minister said that all vacancies in Assam Police will be filled by April 1, 2024. “We want to build a zero vacancy force,” added CM Sarma.
Talking about countering manipulation of investigation, CM Sarma said that general diary entries will soon be digitized under Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS); The infrastructure of Guwahati Police to be expanded. On the other hand, Police Stations to be increased to 34 from the existing 19, stated the chief minister in the media interaction.
CM Sarma also mentioned that if prosecution loses any case in lower courts, a legal advisor will be provided to ensure effective appeal is filed in High Court.
Meanwhile, he said that seized gold jewellery and valuables by Assam police to be sold off immediately to prevent dilution. Likewise, seized vehicles to be disposed of/sold off in next three months.
Furthermore, in next six months, five meetings to be held with OCs of all police stations, CM Sarma said.