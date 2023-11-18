Assam: Truck Plows Into Pedestrians In Bongaigaon; 8 Injured Including Kids

At least eight pedestrians, including school children, sustained injuries when a goods-carrying truck plowed through them on National Highway no 27 in Assam's Bongaigaon district.
Sources revealed that the truck was traveling at high speed and the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. Two stationary vehicles and a shop were also damaged in the unprecedented crash.
The incident was reported near Gerukabari village in Bijni subdivision. Fortunately, no fatally was reported in the mishap.
Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to a hospital Kajalgaon area for medical attention.
Recently, two youths lost their lives when their motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on the roadside in the Goalpara district of Assam. The incident was reported near Baguan village in Kharmuza Tehsil.
Sources informed that the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed when the accident happened, leading to their tragic demise.
The deceased duo has been identified as Sariful Islam and Akthar Hussain. Another individual was injured in the collision, identified as Ashraful Haque.