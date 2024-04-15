Assam: Woman Arrested for Killing Mother-in-Law Over Land Dispute in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon

The incident occurred in Bharalkundi 10th Block village of Jogighopa, where a woman identified as Maryam Beowa, was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law in a dispute over land ownership.