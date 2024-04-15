Assam: Woman Arrested for Killing Mother-in-Law Over Land Dispute in Bongaigaon
In a shocking turn of events amidst the festive atmosphere of Rongali Bihu, a sensational murder unfolded in Jogighopa town of Bongaigaon district on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Bharalkundi 10th Block village of Jogighopa, where a woman identified as Maryam Beowa, was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law in a dispute over land ownership.
The alleged perpetrator identified as Sayeda was promptly apprehended by Jogighopa police following the tragic incident.
According to reports, the altercation between the two reached a critical point, resulting in the woman assaulting her mother-in-law.
Notably, local residents intervened and rushed the injured woman to Goalpara Hospital, but tragically, doctors were unable to save her life, declaring her deceased upon arrival.