Assam: Man Set Ablaze in Tinsukia, Semi-Charred Body Recovered

A disturbing event took place at the Kasujan tea estate in Tinsukia, where unidentified assailants set a man on fire within the tea garden premises.
The police were alerted, and upon reaching the scene last night they discovered the victim's partially burned body.
The identity of the victim remains undisclosed, and the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime are yet to be identified.
Tinsukia police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have sent the body for postmortem examination.