Assam: School Timings Revised in Bongaigaon Due to Inclement Weather

In view of the inclement weather situation, the Inspector of Schools in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Saturday issued a notification rescheduling the timing of the educational institutions in the district.
According to the notice issued by the district inspector of schools, both provincial and private educational institutions under Bongaigaon district circle have been rescheduled from 9 am starting from June 19.
The decision was taken in view of the present weather situation as Assam is reeling under flood-like conditions in most parts of the state.
“In pursuance of request received from many Heads of schools and considering the weather situation and in the interest of the students as per discussion with Deputy Commissioner, Bongaigaon the timing of the educational institution (both Prov. & Private) under Bongaigaon District Circle is hereby rescheduled from 9.00 AM. The order will come into force with immediate effect,” the notice reads.
It may be mentioned that over 5000 people had been affected in the last 24 hours in 11 districts of Assam in flash floods taking the total affected population to over 34,000 with incessant rainfall inundating new areas.
Most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have rising water levels at different places though none are flowing above the danger mark, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The ASDMA report stated that 34,189 people - 14, 675 women and 3,787 children -- have been affected by the deluge.
Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri are among the affected districts, the report stated.