Bongaigaon Refinery Extends Festive Spirit to Old Age Homes, Orphanages

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) reinforced its commitment to social responsibility through a series of community welfare initiatives. The programs, carried out by BGR officials and their families, reflected the organization’s dedication to giving back to the local community.

Advertisment

BGR’s Executive Director and Refinery Head, Nayan Kumar Barua, along with Rasmita Barua, led visits to several local institutions, distributing essential dry rations and spending meaningful time with residents. The outreach included stops at an Old Age Home, Nichima Orphanage, Kripalay Care Home, Shantipara Leprosy Patients’ Centre, and the Missionaries of Charity.

In this noble initiative, they were joined by Mihir Singhal, CGM (TS); Payel Singhal; Sunil Kumar Kalita, CGM (T); Dr. Minakshi Kalita; and other senior officials of BGR. These efforts brought the celebratory spirit beyond the refinery complex, reaching out to those in greatest need and highlighting BGR’s ongoing commitment to social welfare.

Also Read: USTM Echoes India's Viksit Bharat Vision on 79th Independence Day Celebrations