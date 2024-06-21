Children Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal In Assam's Bongaigaon

Several children fell ill and were hospitalized after consuming mid-day meal at a school in Assam’s Bongaigaon on Friday.
The incident was reported from Hariram Maheshwari Hindi Primary School at 6 No. Ward in Bhakarivita.
Sources informed that the children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at the school, attributing to food poisoning. It is alleged that the school authorities had provided expired biscuits during lunch.
Following the incident, the students were admitted to a local hospital for medical attention. Top officials from the education department also arrived at the school to take stock of the situation.
An investigation has been launched.