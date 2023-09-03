Death Of Andhra Pradesh Coal Trader In Assam's Jogighopa Sparks Outcry

The situation took a turn for the worse following the recovery of a dead body under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Jogighopa on Sunday.
Preliminary reports stated that the deceased was identified as a resident of Andhra Pradesh. His origins were traced back to East Godavari district of the state and he was identified as Sammit Lava Kumaraswamy.
Officials informed that initial canvassing revealed that the deceased had been involved in a coal business in Jogighopa for a long time.
Meanwhile, the body was found lying on the side of the road near the Durga Temple at Kabaitari village in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.
The matter came to the fore when a kin of the deceased arrived at the Jogighopa Police Station with the body. The family members of the victim mentioned that they clearly saw the injury marks that were visible on the body.
The family members also alleged that the possibility of murder should not be overlooked as the police launched an investigation into the mysterious death.
The kin of the deceased coal businessman also named one Bulu Singh who they suspect might be behind the death of Kumaraswamy. In the initial stages of the investigation, Jogighopa Police have seized a truck that is thought to have some connection with the matter.
However, officials are yet to come to a consensus on the motive of the crime. Further details are awaited.