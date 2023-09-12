Elderly Man Hacked To Death In Assam's Manikpur

An elderly man was killed in an altercation with another person in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Tuesday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Kawadi No 1 village under Manikpur Police Station in the Bongaigaon district of the state.
The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Sukur Ali, a resident of the village. He was killed after a melee with another man.
Sukur Ali was reporteldy hit with a sharp weapon, a machete, sources said, after which he lost a lot of blood resulting in his death.
According to the information received, he had ventured out of his residence with his livestock to feed them when an unidentified man attacked him and struck him with the machete.
The accused meanwhile, made a run for it after committing the crime.
Following the incident, local police was called in and they arrived at the scene. An investigation in connection with the matter has been initiated and the culprit will be apprehended soon, assured the Manikpur police.
However, the reason behind the attack resulting in Sukur Ali's death, has not come to the fore yet.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.