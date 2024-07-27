Assam: 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Fatal Bongaigaon Road Mishap

Bongaigaon

A tragic road accident occurred this afternoon on National Highway 17 at Singimari in Bongaigaon district. The collision resulted in one fatality and left 15 individuals seriously injured.

The accident involved a speeding passenger bus, registration number AS 19C 8169, traveling from Bongaigaon to Goalpara. An eyewitness reported that the bus crashed into a stationary freight truck, number WB 41K 1123, which was parked on the road.

Bongaigaon traffic police and local residents promptly arrived at the scene to assist the injured. They were rescued and transported to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officials are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident.

