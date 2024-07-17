GM of NFR Conducts Onboard Inspection of Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), conducted a comprehensive onboard inspection of the Guwahati - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express today. During his journey, GM/NFR interacted with passengers to gather feedback on passenger convenience and related services, noting their suggestions for further improvements.
Passengers highlighted improvements in train travel experiences, including cleanliness, amenities like air conditioning, and overall service quality. Shrivastava emphasized his commitment to ensuring a positive travel experience for every passenger.
Specifically addressing onboard catering services, the GM discussed the quality and quantity of food offerings, assuring passengers of Indian Railway's dedication to enhancing passenger-friendly menus and services.
Additionally, Shrivastava conducted a footplate inspection during the journey from Guwahati to New Bongaigaon to assess crew alertness and safety measures aboard the semi-high speed train. He inspected toilets, cooling systems in all coaches, and instructed staff on effective pest control measures.
The proactive inspection and interactions underscore N.F. Railway's efforts to enhance passenger comfort, safety, and service quality aboard the Vande Bharat Express.