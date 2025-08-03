Golden Langur Critically Injured by Exposed Wire in Bongaigaon's Abhayapuri

A rare golden langur was grievously injured after being electrocuted by an exposed high-voltage wire in Abhayapuri, in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

Advertisment

According to local sources, the endangered species had ventured out of the Kakoijana Reserved Forest near Abhayapuri in search of food. While navigating the area, it came into contact with an uninsulated section of an electric line and was severely injured.

Though most of the power lines in the region have been fitted with protective coverings, around 100 meters of live wire had reportedly been left dangerously exposed. It was this unprotected segment that led to the electrocution of the golden langur.

However, following the swift action of alert residents, the injured animal was rescued and handed over to the Forest Department. Officials confirmed that the langur was in critical condition and has been sent for emergency veterinary treatment.

The golden langur (Trachypithecus geei) is listed as endangered and is found only in a limited range in western Assam and parts of Bhutan. The Kakoijana forest is one of its last surviving habitats in India.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Nationals Held With 31 Exotic Animals In Mizoram