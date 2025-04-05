Myanmar Nationals Held With 31 Exotic Animals In Mizoram

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Forest Department led to the rescue of 31 exotic animals near the Myanmar border in Mizoram. Along with the rescued wildlife, security forces also apprehended three Myanmar nationals involved in illegal wildlife trafficking.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thang Suangmun, Biak Zapiang, and JC Lalnun Mawia, all residents of Khawmawi in Myanmar's Chin State.

According to sources, the operation was conducted near the Tiau River in Zokhawthar town, located in Mizoram’s Champhai district along the Myanmar border. The seized wildlife includes 27 African spurred tortoises, three Patagonian maras, and one albino Burmese python. Notably, the Patagonian maras, resembling hares, are native to Argentina.

Sources further revealed that the confiscated exotic animals have an estimated value of Rs 1.31 crore in the international illegal wildlife market. The three Myanmar nationals were allegedly transporting the animals in a concealed compartment of a vehicle, with plans to smuggle them through Mizoram to South India.

