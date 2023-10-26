8 Miscreants Open Fire At Civilian, Injure Him In Assam's Rupahihat

A civilian was shot at and injured in an isolated incident of firing in Assam's Nagaon on Thursday, reports emerged.
As per the reports, a gang of around eight miscreants fired three rounds of bullets at the person injuring him in the process. The incident was reported from Nangaldhua near Rupahihat in the Nagaon district of Assam.
The victim civilian was identified as one Imdadul Islam. He sustained bullet wounds in the incident.
According to the reports, one of the three bullets fired by the miscreants, struck Islam in his arm causing the injury.
Following the incident, the injured person was rushed to the nearby Singimari Primary Health Centre where he is undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the victim Imdadul Islam has alleged the involvement of one Abdul Zalil, saying that the assailants were with him.
Rupahihat Police reached the scene of the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter.
Further details are awaited.