Illicit Love Affair, Not Robbery, Behind Bongaigaon Murder: Assam Police

In a major development in the chilling murder case in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, it has been revealed that the killing of Krishna Mandal in Piradhara locality was not a robbery but a murder motivated by his wife’s illicit affair. Initially, the crime was reported as a robbery involving a gang of dacoits who allegedly looted gold, silver, and cash while threatening the family at machete point.
However, a thorough investigation by the CID dog squad and forensic teams supported by Bongaigaon police uncovered the true motive behind the murder. Senior police officials revealed that Krishna Mandal's wife, Madhubala Majumdar, orchestrated the murder with her lover, Biswajit Sarkar from Baksa district. The couple, who had been having an affair for the past year, planned the murder to eliminate Krishna and stage it as a robbery.
Biswajit Sarkar was apprehended within 24 hours of the murder from Barpeta, and both he and Madhubala Majumdar have confessed to their involvement in the crime. The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday night in Abhayapuri’s Piradhara, and the case has since taken a dramatic turn with the revelation of this tragic motive.