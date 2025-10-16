Indian Oil Bongaigaon Refinery Launches Key Community Development Projects

Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery has inaugurated three major community development projects under its Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) initiative.

The projects include the boundary wall and children’s park with toilet facilities at Gandhi Maidan, as well as the renovation of cremation grounds at Birjhora Tea Estate and New Bongaigaon.

The inauguration was attended by Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Member of Parliament, Barpeta, and district officials including Nabadeep Pathak, District Commissioner, and D.J. Das, DDC, Bongaigaon.

Refinery head Nayan Kumar Barua said the projects demonstrate the refinery’s commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and improving the quality of life in Bongaigaon.

These initiatives highlight Indian Oil Bongaigaon Refinery’s ongoing efforts to enhance civic infrastructure and support local communities through CER and CSR programs.

