Indian Oil, Assam Govt to Install 25 Haemodialysis Machines for Rural Care

In a significant move to improve healthcare access in Northeast India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), in collaboration with the Fairfax India Charitable Foundation and the Assam Government, has launched an initiative to install 25 haemodialysis machines under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP). This partnership was formalized through a tripartite agreement signed in Guwahati.

Advertisment

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has become a major public health challenge in India, with approximately 1.3 million patients requiring haemodialysis regularly. However, the country faces a severe shortage of haemodialysis machines, with only 35,000 machines available against the demand of over 200,000. For rural populations, the high costs of dialysis, combined with the need for frequent travel and accommodation, further complicate access to this life-saving treatment.

In Assam, the situation is even more dire. Many districts in the state lack adequate haemodialysis facilities, while existing centers are overwhelmed with demand. The difficult terrain and distance from urban healthcare centers add to the logistical challenges faced by rural patients, often leaving them without proper treatment options.

This partnership aims to address these gaps by providing 25 haemodialysis machines in various districts of Assam, including Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Karimganj, Dibrugarh, Baksa, Charaideo, Chirang, Udalguri, Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong. The initiative is expected to significantly improve healthcare accessibility, reduce patient drop-offs, lower mortality rates, and create local employment opportunities within the healthcare sector.

On the occasion of the partnership, Udit Jain, Chief General Manager (HRD & ER) at IndianOil, shared, “This collaboration demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in addressing critical healthcare challenges. By decentralizing haemodialysis services, we aim to provide essential, life-saving care to underserved communities across the region.”

Naba Jyoti Das, General Manager (Human Resource) at Bongaigaon Refinery, IndianOil Corporation Limited, added, “Our objective is to bridge the healthcare gap in Assam. This initiative is a testament to IndianOil’s commitment to delivering equitable healthcare services, even in the most remote areas.”

The installation of these machines is a significant step towards decentralizing haemodialysis services, making them more accessible and affordable for the people of Assam.

With these additions, IndianOil is not only helping to meet the region’s growing medical needs but also contributing to the overall improvement of health outcomes in underserved communities.