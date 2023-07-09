Jogighopa Murder Case: Locals Gherao PS, Demand Arrest Of Accused

Tensions flared outside the Jogighopa Police Station in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Sunday after hundreds of people gather outside the premises to demand the arrest of a culprit in connection with a murder case that took place in Bowalimari and came to the fore on July 2.
According to reports, people gathered to demand the arrest of one Sahinur Islam, who has been accused of murdering his friend Noushad Ali, for money after the pair had reportedly gone out to purchase a car.
Sources informed that the people had caught the father of the accused and handed him over to the police. However, after some discussions with the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Jogighopa Police Station, Dilshad Ali was able to get out.
Seeing him out of jail got the people enraged who marched to gherao the police station causing tensions to rise. The irate mob saw Dilshad sipping a cup of near the police station and proceeded to give him a thrashing.
The situation soon spiraled out of control and the mob took to the national highway. However, the police officials soon took Dilshad into their custody and brought the situation under control.
It may be noted that on July 1, the body of the victim, Noushad Ali was found by locals near the bridge over the Aie River in Bongaigaon’s Borghola Kahibari.
According to the information received, both friends had gone out on June 30 to purchase a car. However, Noushad Ali was reported missing after he did not return since that day. Moreover, the accused Sahinur was also nowhere to be found.
Initially, it had been reported that having committed the murder, the accused, Shahinur Islam went on the run and the police was unable to locate him. However, statements from the relatives of the victim tell another story.
Speaking about the incident, a relative of the deceased Noushad Ali said, “I was in Delhi when the incident happened. On Friday, I got a call from Noushad and he said that he was out with Shahinur Islam. After speaking with him, I called his mother and asked if Noushad had gone out when she said that the Shahinur had infact taken Noushad with him from the house. A day later, on Saturday, when I tried to calling him, his phone was switched off. I got tensed and asked Noushad’s family to file a complaint against Shahinur. When they reached the police station, they found that the accused Shahinur and his father Dilshad were already there speaking with the police officials.”
He said, “Here the police was refusing to take our complaint and we were seeing the accused and his father there talking to the police. Then on Saturday, Noushad’s body was found. We then went to Jogighopa Police Station to file our complaint. It has been 10 days since, but they did not give us any updates. So, today we came to the police station to find out what has been going on. There the OC told me that investigations are going on and asked me to also look out for the victim. How can an OC say something like this?”
The enraged relative further questioned the OC’s behavior and asked, “Should we be looking into the matter? How can he say something like this? They took my brother from me and the OC is saying things like this, while the accused has been roaming scot free. We have also been told that the police let him go by issuing a mere challan against him. Is that how you investigate a murder case?”
Another member of Noushad’s family told reporters, “He had around Rs 2.40 lakhs on him at the time and the two had gone out to purchase a car. However, after not returning that night, we got tensed. I called on both their numbers but they were switched off. The local police station refused to take our complaint. We also saw the accused often with the police officials. They let him go free. Since Shahinur had taken him from our home, we are absolutely sure that he has killed him.”